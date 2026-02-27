/Meta’s Alexandr Wang says that in the next five years, superintelligence could unlock the biggest discoveries in human history

The next five years will bring some of the most significant scientific discoveries in human history. This timeline comes directly from Alexandr Wang, the founder of Scale AI and the current Chief AI Officer at Meta.

Speaking on a recent podcast hosted by Varun Mayya, Wang shared detailed insights into how Meta is positioning itself in the global artificial intelligence race. The strategy focuses not just on building smarter models, but on engineering an organisation fully equipped to deliver superintelligence to a global audience. With a current base of 3.5 billion daily active users, Meta holds a distinct distribution advantage over other technology firms.

The Strategy Behind Meta Superintelligence Labs

Wang joined Meta seven months ago to head the newly formed Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL). According to his statements on the podcast, the initial focus was entirely on establishing proper scientific foundations rather than rushing to meet artificial deadlines.

Wang explained that successful AI development requires a continuous cycle between research and product teams. He described this as a "virtuous flywheel." In this system, frontier research leads to the creation of consumer products. As these products gain scale, they justify the expansion of physical infrastructure. This expanded infrastructure then allows researchers to build even larger, more capable models.

According to Wang, the traditional model where research happens in isolation and is later handed off to product developers is no longer effective. Instead, researchers and product managers at Meta work in tandem to co-develop new systems.

Hardware and 24/7 Personal Agents

A central element of Meta's future product line involves personal AI agents. Wang stated that the company is moving toward a future where agents work 24/7 on behalf of users. The goal is to move AI assistance beyond the smartphone and integrate it into a "constellation of peripherals."

Wearable technology, specifically the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses, plays a major role in this transition. Addressing the current state of the smart glasses, Wang acknowledged that they are running an older version of the Llama model. However, he confirmed that modern AI integration is coming very soon. He described the hardware as being "one software update away from superpowers."

The long-term vision involves an always-on personal agent that can see what the user sees and hear what the user hears, providing contextual assistance across multiple devices throughout the day.

Building Trust and Model Behaviour

As AI models become more integrated into daily life, safety and user trust have become primary concerns. Wang noted that developing a personal agent one that users trust with their personal goals and daily routines requires an extreme level of responsibility.

To manage this, Meta collaborates with philosophers and psychologists to design the behaviour of their models. According to Wang, the objective is to engineer a mutual relationship where the AI system actively works to help the human user succeed.

Reflecting on his early career as an 18-year-old entrepreneur founding Scale AI, Wang noted a shift in his approach to business. While impatience drove his early success, he now focuses on building foundations that offer long-term durability and are difficult for competitors to replicate.