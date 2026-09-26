/Meta Muse Charm is more than a keychain: 5 things Zuckerberg's AI gadget can do

Meta wants people to access artificial intelligence without reaching for their phones. At Meta Connect 2026, Mark Zuckerberg introduced Muse Charm, a small, keychain-sized gadget designed to bring the company's Muse AI assistant into everyday life.

The device can reportedly do everything the Muse app can do, from answering questions and identifying objects to finding products, booking tickets and sending emails. A fingerprint sensor activates the assistant, while a built-in camera lets users show it things around them. But there is a catch: Muse Charm is still in development, its price is unknown, and its always-connected camera and microphone raise important privacy questions.

What exactly can Meta Muse Charm do?

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Muse Charm is designed to make AI assistance available without unlocking a phone or opening an app. Users press the device's fingerprint sensor to start prompting Meta's Muse assistant, which processes requests through the cloud.

Its main capabilities include:

Shop and book: Muse can find and buy products, book tickets and handle tasks across supported apps.

Send emails: The assistant can perform actions in the background, rather than simply answering questions.

Understand what you see: Its built-in camera can capture visual context, such as a poster, so users can ask questions about it. Answer everyday questions: It offers the capabilities of a conventional AI assistant, alongside more advanced automation. The key distinction is that Muse Charm is not a more powerful AI model. It is a dedicated way to access Meta's existing Muse assistant more quickly. Meta also offers Muse through an app, the web and WhatsApp in select regions. Smart glasses provide another hands-free access point.

When will Muse Charm launch and how much will it cost?

Meta has indicated that Muse Charm could arrive in time for the 2026 holiday season, potentially by late December. However, the device remains in development. Only functional prototypes have been shown, while its final materials and production design still need to be decided.

Meta has not announced a price. For context, the company's smart glasses start at $249, but that does not establish what the Charm will cost. Its final price will depend on the hardware, production and commercial positioning. The central selling point is convenience: users can access Muse without taking out their phones. Whether that benefit is enough to persuade people to buy a separate gadget remains to be seen.

Meta Muse Charm privacy: What happens to your data?

The camera, microphone and access to connected apps could make Muse Charm useful, but they also raise questions about how much personal information Meta's AI can access.

Muse can request access to sensitive information, including emails and payment details, to complete certain tasks. That makes safeguards particularly important for a device designed for quick, frequent use.