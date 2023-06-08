Meta launches paid verification subscription in India: What does it entail?

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has initiated the rolling out of its paid verification subscription in India. The same can be purchased after paying ₹699 ($8.47) on iOS and Android. Meta has also said that it is planning to introduce a web purchase option for ₹599 ($7.26) a month in the following months.

"We’re expanding our test of Meta Verified to India after seeing good results from our early testing in several countries globally," the tech giant said. What is Meta Verified? Meta Verified is a new subscription package that includes account verification with government ID, impersonation protections, and account support, as reported by the Hindustan Times.

This comes after Elon Musk's Twitter rolled out Twitter Blue, a paid subscription at a monthly subscription of ₹900 ($10.90) for mobile, ₹650 ($7.87) for the website, which offered the coveted blue checkmark. What does the paid subscription offer? A verified badge verifies your entity and that your account has been authenticated with a government ID. The identification is of value as it is often associated with notability. Additionally, it offers protection from impersonation with the help of account monitoring for impersonators who might target people, Meta claims. At the moment, help when you need it for common account issues is available in English only, but Meta says it will soon be available in Hindi too.

Also read | Instagram 'most important platform' for child sex abuse networks: Report Will the blue tick on Instagram and Facebook go away? When Twitter rolled out its Twitter Blue subscription that offered a verification badge, it removed all the other legacy blue tick marks. Although it restored it for a select group of users for free. However, Meta has decided to retain verified badges that were granted previously based on existing criteria. “Any previously verified account will maintain its status on Instagram and Facebook for free,” CEO Zuckerberg said on his official Instagram broadcast channel.

Also watch | Justin Trudeau accuses tech giants of using bullying tactics Five critical points about Meta Verification - In a few cases, subscribers may be required to submit a selfie video as part of the authentication process.

- The rollout process began on Wednesday (June 7) and will be open to all who meet the eligibility criteria over the next few weeks.

- Businesses are not eligible to apply for Meta Verified at this stage.

- People interested in purchasing on the web can sign up for the waitlist through the Facebook web Account Center and will be notified when web purchasing is available.