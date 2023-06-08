Meta introduces new broadcasting feature on WhatsApp. Here's everything you need to know

Meta Platforms on Thursday launched a new feature called WhatsApp Channels, asserting that it would help make the application a "private broadcast messaging product".

The social media giant released a statement saying that the very first countries to be able to access the new feature will be Colombia and Singapore.

The company added that over the coming months, it will make the tool available to users in more countries.

Further elucidating on the feature, Meta said that Channels will help the users follow content on their hobbies, sports teams, updates from local officials and others. × Profile photos and contact information of the channel admin would not be visible to followers. Similarly, followers will not have their phone numbers revealed.

Global launch partners for the feature will include the World Health Organization, FC Barcelona and Manchester City. How to use Channel? Channel on WhatsApp is a one-way broadcast feature that will allow the admin to share posts, pictures, videos, and polls. After a user subscribes to a particular channel on the app, they will receive all the content in a separate tab. The channels can be subscribed to via an invite or can also be searched for within WhatsApp.

A new menu option called 'updates' has been introduced on the app from where both status and channels can be accessed. The channel updates will be separate from regular WhatsApp chats. WhatsApp to launch 'screen sharing' and 'username' features Earlier this week, WhatsApp announced that it will soon introduce the "screen-sharing," option for its users to modify their messages.

This feature will allow users to easily share their screens during a call, just like it is done in Microsoft Teams.

However, this feature will not be available for old versions of Android, and might also not work in large group calls.

After installing the new version, many users might notice a few minor changes regarding the navigation bar, like many icons might be arranged in a certain order, such as the following tabs in the bottom navigation bar: Chats, Calls, and Status.

The report further stated that this feature is only enabled if a user gives their consent to share the content on their screen. 'WhatsApp Usernames' The application is also said to be working on a new feature called "WhatsApp usernames." With this feature, users will be able to choose unique names for their accounts.

The company might also allow users to contact others by entering a username within the app without knowing their mobile numbers, just like Telegram.

These features come as the instant message-sharing app previously announced that it will allow its users to edit their messages within 15 minutes after sending. In a blog post shared earlier this month, it said that users can correct misspellings, add more details, or change what they have sent to friends, family, and coworkers. This feature will soon be available to users across the world.

WhatsApp said, "To fix a text, press and hold the sent message and pick 'edit'. After the changes, it will then display 'edited', but those receiving the message won't be able to see the edit history."

(With inputs from agencies)