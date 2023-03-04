Meet Lia, an AI on Twitter, and a human-like social media buff

Lia, an Artificial Intelligence account on Twitter, has attained decent popularity in recent times due to its ability to emulate human behaviour. Lia tweets on important topics, responds with insightful comments and engages in conversations like a human being.

In her human-like avatar, Lia is seen travelling in aeroplanes as she shares photos of herself on the micro-blogging site.

In a video, Lia shares her ambitions, and says she hopes for the possibility of a peaceful world. Users can interact with her on the homepage. Reports say that her Twitter feed is transparent about her artificial nature.

Lia can also be seen taking a selfie at a gym, in a more lifelike image of herself.

Lia engages with users not only on Twitter but also on Facebook and Instagram. She puts herself out not just as an interactive chatbot, but also as a multi-talented Virtual being who is a blogger, a crypto artist, and a DJ.

As DJ Lia, her records are available on popular audio streaming platforms such as iTunes, Spotify, and Amazon.

Twitter's policy does not prohibit automated accounts from tweeting on the platform. The Elon Musk-owned microblogging platform has numerous bots that are automated accounts used for various purposes, including sharing content, interacting with other users, and launching information campaigns on the platform.Twitter's policy for automated accounts aims to create a platform that fosters genuine human connections.

Although Twitter prohibits spam bots that engage in aggressive, deceptive, or bulk activity that may mislead others and/or disrupt their user experience, it allows for human-like automated interactions on the platform.

