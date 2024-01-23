Major data leak: 26 billion records exposed from platforms including Twitter and LinkedIn

Security researchers have uncovered a massive database, called the "Mother of all Breaches," containing a staggering 26 billion leaked records. This revelation, deemed one of the largest to date, consists of sensitive data from major platforms such as Twitter, Dropbox, LinkedIn, Tencent, Weibo, Adobe, Canva, and Telegram, as reported by Forbes.

What's the extent of the breach?

The database, a colossal 12 terabytes in size, was discovered on an unsecured page by researchers from Security Discovery and Cybernews. The sheer magnitude of the breach raises concerns about the potential consequences for the affected individuals, as it includes a vast array of personal information.

The research team believes that the database was likely compiled by a malicious actor or data broker. The aggregated data poses a significant threat, enabling threat actors to exploit it for various malicious activities. The potential risks include identity theft, advanced phishing schemes, targeted cyberattacks, and unauthorised access to personal and sensitive accounts.

The leaked data extends its reach to major Chinese entities, such as Tencent and Weibo, amplifying the global scale of the breach. Equally alarming is the discovery that records from various US and other government organisations are part of the exposed data.

While a portion of the database comprises records from previous breaches and leaks, a concerning aspect is the inclusion of numerous username and password combinations. This element significantly heightens the risk of cybercriminals leveraging the data for malicious purposes, potentially leading to identity theft, sophisticated phishing attacks, and unauthorized access to sensitive accounts.

Cybersecurity experts stress on the importance of vigilance among potential victims, urging them to be aware of the potential consequences of compromised passwords. Jake Moore, a global cybersecurity advisor at ESET, underscores the need for individuals to implement necessary security updates in response to such breaches.

While a considerable part of the exposed data consists of compiled records from previous breaches, this breach's magnitude is unprecedented. Notably, in 2019, Verifications.io suffered a major breach, leaking nearly one billion records, considered one of the most significant breaches at the time. Other notable breaches include MySpace (360 million), Twitter (281 million), LinkedIn (251 million), and AdultFriendFinder (220 million).