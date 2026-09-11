/iPhone 18 Pro Max price in India is Rs 1,79,900: Check pre-order date, sale date, offers and full details

Apple has revealed all the key buying details for its iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in India. The new Pro models are significantly more expensive than last year's iPhones, with the starting prices rising by around Rs 30,000.

Indian customers can pre-order the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max from September 12 at 5:30pm IST. The phones will go on sale from September 18.

iPhone 18 Pro price in India

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The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900 for 256GB. The 512GB model costs Rs 1,89,900, while the 1TB and 2TB versions are priced at Rs 2,39,900 and Rs 3,14,900. The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900 for 256GB. The 512GB version costs Rs 2,04,900, while the 1TB and 2TB variants are priced at Rs 2,54,900 and Rs 3,29,900.

Both models come in Burgundy, Glacier, Silver and Black. Rs 7,000 bank discount and trade-in benefit Apple is offering an instant saving of Rs 7,000 when eligible American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards are used to purchase the new iPhones. Buyers can also get an Apple Trade In benefit of up to Rs 81,500, depending on the device being exchanged. No-cost EMI options are also available on eligible credit cards. Apple is also bundling entertainment benefits. New iPhone buyers can receive three months of Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade free.

Where can you pre-order the iPhone 18 Pro?