Instagram working on a new feature called 'Gifts' to monetise reels for creators

Intending to provide monetary incentives to influencers on the platform, Meta-owned Instagram is currently testing a feature called 'Gifts' that allows creators to earn money through Reels.

According to a Business insider report, the feature is currently being tested internally within the company as a prototype. However, the murmurs of the feature had been growing over the past few months as tech researcher Alessandro Paluzzi in July dropped bits about Instagram working on a new feature under the name 'content' appreciation'.

#Instagram is working on a new monetization tool: Content appreciation 👀



ℹ️ Enable your fans to send a token of their appreciation to you: stars, charms or mega-likes. pic.twitter.com/M3cg6XXDd2 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) July 21, 2022 ×

If Instagram does go the route of adding money-making avenues with the app features, it wouldn't be the first time that a social media company has tried to emulate the same.

WATCH | WION Fineprint | Instagram fined over $400 million for violating kids’ privacy

In fact, two years ago in 2020, Instagram rolled out its Badges feature which allows users to show support to their favourite creators during a live video. The badges come in different price tiers ranging from $0.99 to $1.99 to $4.99.

Moreover, akin to Instagram's 'Gift' feature, Twitter already has a Tip jar feature that was launched last year in May.

Meanwhile, in December 2021, the short-video platform TikTok allowed the users on the platform to directly tip the content creators.

As reported by WION, earlier this month, Meta was mulling setting up a new group that will focus on creating products for Facebook and Instagram having paid features.

Reportedly, the new group will be called 'New Monetization Experiences' and will be led by Meta's former head of research Pratiti Raychoudhury.

Snap Inc and Twitter Inc which are Meta's competitors have already launched paid tiers to unlock additional features.

However, John Hegeman, Meta's head of ads and business products, said in an interview with the Verge, that the company is committed to growing the ads business and has no plans to let users pay to turn off ads.

Read more: More paid features on Facebook and Instagram? Meta to set up new group for creating products

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE: