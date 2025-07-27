/How China plans to lead global AI governance as it proposes a new cooperation body

China has announced a new move to strengthen its position in the artificial intelligence (AI) race by proposing a global organisation for AI cooperation. Speaking at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai on July 26,Premier Li Qiang said that China wants to lead global efforts in AI governance, development and regulation.

China’s vision for a shared AI future

Premier Li called for a global framework that ensures AI remains accessible to all countries, not just the most powerful. Without naming the United States, he warned that AI risks becoming “the exclusive game” of a few. He stressed that China is open to sharing its AI technology and development experience, especially with the Global South, which also includes developing and emerging countries.

“Countries have great differences, particularly in terms of regulatory concepts and institutional rules,” Li said, pointing to the need for coordination in setting international rules. According to Reuters reports he said, China also plans to support cross-border open-source communities and international exchanges through a newly proposed AI body, which could be headquartered in Shanghai.

Responding to US restrictions

China’s announcement comes at a time of growing tech tensions with the United States, which has imposed export restrictions on high-end AI chips and chipmaking tools to China. The US says these controls are necessary to prevent the technology from being used in military applications.

In response, China has focused on building self-reliance in AI and continues to make progress despite these limits. Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, speaking to delegates from more than 30 countries, said the new organisation would promote “pragmatic cooperation” in AI.

A major show of tech strength in Shanghai