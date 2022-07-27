Google Street View: Making a comeback in India after 6 years of being banned

In India, Alphabet-owned Google has relaunched Street View on Google Maps. This happened over ten years after the nation rejected the service because it lacked the required government security clearance.

The programme will be launched in ten locations at first, with a goal of reaching over 50 cities by the end of this year.

What is the Street View service from Google?

Through street-level photos, users of the mapping technology can travel the globe. The programme can be used to view well-known sites and landmarks, as well as identify nearby dining establishments, coffee shops, hospitals, petrol stations, shopping centres, public transportation information, and much more.

A bird's-eye view isn't always sufficient to get you where you need to go.Sometimes it helps to be on the ground in order to locate a destination or comprehend a confusing crossroads. Users will be able to scout the region in advance thanks to the Street View feature.

Users will be able to view the traffic conditions as well as a little-known shortcut to their destination thanks to one of the upgraded capabilities.

How should one use the Street View function?

Users in India can use Google Maps on their desktop or Android device, zoom into a road in any of the ten cities, and then navigate.

Users will have the chance to explore the neighbourhood by using the Street View feature, which will also provide information about nearby coffee shops and cultural hubs.