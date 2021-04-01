Google not celebrating April Fools' day

Google is not celebrating April Fools' day for the second straight year in view of the coronavirus pandemic, an internal email has confirmed.

In an internal email, Marvin Chow, Google's VP of global marketing, said that the tech giant will continue the "pause" of April 1's pranks this year as "much of the world" is still facing "serious challenges" due to Covid-19, Business Insider reported.

"As you will remember, last year we made the decision to pause our longstanding Google tradition of celebrating April Fools' Day, out of respect for all those fighting Covid-19. With much of the world still grappling with serious challenges, we feel we should again pause the jokes for April Fools' Day this year. Like we did last year, we should continue to find appropriate ways to bring moments of joy to our users throughout the year (e.g. Doodles, easter eggs, etc.)," the message further said.

The report said that Google executives sent out an internal email to managers in March in which they urged them to "pause the jokes" due to the coronavirus disruption the last year.

Recently, Google collaborated with the Indian health ministry and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to provide accurate and science-based information related to Covid-19.