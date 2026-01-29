/Google is bringing agentic AI to Chrome that will let Gemini AI browse, post, and shop for you

Google is preparing to add advanced artificial intelligence features to its Chrome browser, allowing Gemini AI to help users browse websites, manage tasks, post online and even shop. The update will introduce a new AI-powered side panel in Chrome, marking one of Google’s biggest changes to how people use the browser.

According to Google, the new features are designed to make browsing more productive by letting AI assist users directly, without switching tabs or apps.

Gemini AI side panel comes to Chrome

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Google says Gemini AI will soon appear in a dedicated side panel inside Chrome on macOS, Windows and Chromebooks. This will allow users to ask questions, summarise web pages, check emails or manage calendars while staying on the same page.

The side panel will be powered by Gemini 3 and can pull information from across the web. Users can ask it to explain articles, organise information or help with daily tasks such as planning schedules. According to Google’s Chrome team, this feature is meant to act like an assistant that works quietly alongside regular browsing.

Connected Apps and personalised browsing

Gemini in Chrome will also support Google’s Connected Apps system. This allows the AI to work with services like Gmail, Google Calendar, Maps and YouTube, if users choose to enable it. For example, Gemini could read an email about an event, check calendar availability and suggest travel options.

Google is also introducing an optional feature called Personal Intelligence. This allows Gemini to remember context from earlier conversations to give more relevant answers over time. The company says this feature will be turned off by default and users will need to opt in.

Another tool, called Nano Banana, will let users edit or transform images directly in the browser using AI, without downloading or uploading files elsewhere.

Chrome auto-browse

One of the most notable additions is Chrome auto-browse, an agentic AI feature that can perform actions for users. Google says this tool will be able to research topics, fill forms, post on social media, manage subscriptions and collect service quotes, such as from plumbers or electricians.

Auto-browse will also support online shopping. Using Google’s Universal Commerce Protocol, Gemini AI will be able to search products and complete purchases on behalf of users. Payments and actions will still require user approval.

This feature will first be available to AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in the United States.

What this means for everyday browsing

Google’s move shows how browsers are shifting from simple tools into AI-powered assistants. By embedding Gemini directly into Chrome, the company aims to reduce the need for separate apps and manual searching.