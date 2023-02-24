FanCode and Google Cloud collaborate to transform live sports viewing experience for users across South Asia

FanCode, India’s digital sports destination, has partnered with Google Cloud to advance a new era of sports streaming and redefine the next-generation fan experience.

With business goals of enhancing the distribution of mainstream sports content at scale and forging deeper relationships with fans, FanCode is working with Google Cloud to build a data-driven approach towards fan engagement.

This includes matching audiences with relevant sports, engaging them with content, and building a set of engagement flywheels that include content, merchandise, and commerce -- all personalised to the individual user.

“The media and entertainment industry is undergoing a huge disruption with the rise of direct-to-consumer models. Live sports streaming forms the cornerstone of digital viewing habits today and users have more choices than ever with multiple content formats and platforms to engage with. Beyond content, it's the technology experience that gives us the edge, and we are glad to partner with Google Cloud to build this for our users,” said Yannick Colaco, Co-founder, FanCode.

Through Google Cloud’s global infrastructure, delivery capabilities, industry-focused solutions and partnerships, FanCode successfully launched its biggest property, the India-West Indies bilateral cricket series, in record time.

The end-to-end solution setup on Google Cloud—from ideation, to testing and production, to rollout—was successfully completed within weeks, and enabled FanCode to deliver a truly immersive experience to fans. FanCode is also exploring engaging sports enthusiasts across multiple digital touchpoints whilst they’re online on YouTube, Search, and others. Google Cloud partners Skandha Media Services, Ateme and Conviiva played a key role in bringing its service live on FanCode’s platform.

Looking ahead, FanCode and Google Cloud will continue to collaborate to enhance the user journey and make FanCode top of mind for users across South Asia.

Using Google Cloud’s cutting-edge delivery capabilities with MediaCDN, which was born out of Google’s own direct-to-consumer properties, will enable FanCode to efficiently and intelligently deliver streaming experiences to users wherever they are.

In addition, FanCode is undergoing application modernisation with Google Kubernetes Engine to deliver greater efficiencies in the process. Finally, with the ability to build a unified consumer data strategy using Google Cloud’s data and analytics products, FanCode will also be able to test and scale new content formats and business models to strengthen its net promoter score (NPS) and maximise shareholder value.

“India’s streaming video market is in a steep growth phase and is expected to more than double in size by 2027. I believe we have only scratched the surface when it comes to exploring investments in fast-emerging areas like immersive content, interactive experiences, and the convergence of media with other areas like commerce and gaming. We are excited to work with FanCode to take the viewing experience for sports fans to the next level,” said Bikram Singh Bedi, Managing Director, Google Cloud India.

