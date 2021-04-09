Facebook, Twitter move to capture social space bagged by Clubhouse

Facebook on Wednesday launched Hotline, an experimental online forum in an attempt by the social media giant to occupy space in live audio trend made popular by Clubhouse. The Facebook application is essentially a spin on Reddit's Ask Me Anything sessions and Clubhouse, the audio-only social media sensation launched a year ago which has boomed during the pandemic.

Hotline provides users with a blend of voice, text and video options for participating in online discussions with hosts.

On Hotline, users can ask the questions in writing. This is not possible on Clubhouse. Speakers, meanwhile, can choose who to invite "on stage" to speak.

"With Hotline, we're hoping to understand how interactive, live multimedia Q&As can help people learn from experts in areas like professional skills, just as it helps those experts build their businesses," a Facebook spokeswoman told AFP.

Session headliners will have the option of turning on their web cameras to be seen, and can also remove abusive comments from text chats, Facebook said, confirming an earlier report on the website TechCrunch.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday that Twitter held discussions to acquire Clubhouse for USD 4 billion. However, it was further reported that the talks are no longer taking place.

(With AFP inputs)