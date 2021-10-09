Facebook, Instagram stop working yet again; Twitterati open bag of memes

Learning from your mistakes is an important part of growth, but what happens when you repeat same mistake twice in a short period of time? You get trolled on the internet. Facebook learnt it the hard way.

In less than four days after the mega global outage of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, the social media platform went offline once again.

Several users of Facebook and Instagram started complaining about not being able to access the social media platforms yet again. First, the problem was reported for Facebook and Instagram, and then users started reporting delay in page loading etc even in the messaging platforms WhatsApp and Messenger.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 8, 2021 ×

"Sincere apologies to anyone who wasn’t able to access our products in the last couple of hours," a Facebook spokesperson told AFP about 21:30 GMT. "We fixed the issue, and everything should be back to normal now."

Facebook claimed that the problem occurred due to a configuration change in its computing platform, which resulted in slower network for several users across the globe.

Earlier, on Monday, Facebook and all its owned social media platforms such Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp had stopped working for hundreds of millions of people around the world for nearly six hours.

Santosh Janardhan, Facebook's vice president of infrastructure, had later apologised to users and explained that the outage was caused by “configuration changes”.

This time, much like the last time, Twitter burst into memes and jokes when Facebook went partially offline once again.