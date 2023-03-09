End of RJs? RadioGPT's AI-generated Radio Jockeys to start reading news

Driving for or from the work, the voice of a radio station's Radio Jockey may turn your head, the moment they go on air with a flicker of recognition spreading through your face. But the banter, interviews, songs and local news on radio shows will soon be replaced by an Artificial Intelligence voice.

'The future of radio', as it is being called, will be rolled out in Cleveland city of the United States next month. An Ohio-based media company Futuri has launched RadioGPT, which is being touted as the world's first-ever radio platform powered by artificial intelligence.

RadioGPT: How will it work?

RadioGPT will use Futuri's TopicPulse technology to search online news sources and social media to identify topics and trends in local markets. The platform will then create scripts for radio broadcasts, delivered on air by Artificial Intelligence-generated personalities with the same GPT-3 technology implemented by ChatGPT.

Other than this, the company claims that its technology can automate other processes such as creating website blogs, social media posts, short-form videos and also convert on-air content into podcasts.

Earlier, audio streaming major Spotify too had launched a new Artificial Intelligence feature called DJ, which offers a curated selection of music narrated by AI-powered spoken commentary.

We are working to 'save radio, not compete with it': Futuri CEO

Futuri CEO Daniel Anstandig in an interview, said that his company created RadioGPT to "save radio, not compete with it."

"Our research shows that seven out of 10 air shifts around the world are already unmanned with generic production or voice tracking," Anstandig said. "What we are looking to do is augment a station's ability to fill its programming with more live and local content," he added.

RadioGPT: When will it launch?

The technology is scheduled to debut at radio stations in mid-April, including Portland-based Alpha Media, which owns and operates more than 200 stations in the U.S., and Rogers Sports & Media, which owns 55 across Canada.

Anstandig said that he expects RadioGPT to be implemented by "several hundred" radio stations by year-end.

