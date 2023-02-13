Dubai plans to introduce flying taxis once more, this time by 2026

Dubai is once more preparing for the launch of flying taxis, providing its firmest details to date on Sunday (February 13) for a projected launch by 2026.Since 2017, the United Arab Emirates' commercial capital has made promises to bring flying taxis to the city, which is already home to the tallest structure in the world as well as other architectural marvels. The World Government Summit in Dubai, whose 2018 iteration began on Monday, has seen a number of various sorts and companies go through those agreements as well.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, tweeted on Sunday about the beginning of the flying taxi service.

Officials from the Emirati nation did not provide a reason for why Joby Aviation was included instead of the Chinese-made EHang 184 and XPeng X2 or the German-made electric Volocopter, which were all previously on exhibit in Dubai. At a stand at the World Government Summit on Monday, Joby aircraft were featured.

“We’re excited about the opportunity and actively exploring the possibility,” said Oliver Walker-Jones, a spokesman for Joby Aviation told the Associated Press.

The unveiling of programme details is another distinction between this year's promise and last year's involving flying taxis. The city intends to build four "vertiports" near the manmade Palm Jumeirah archipelago, Dubai Marina, downtown Dubai, and the busiest international airport in the world, Dubai International Airport. Four flying taxi charging stations and two launch pads will be located at those locations.

“We believe those are attractive areas with business hubs and tourist hubs that could generate considerable demand,” Ahmed Bahrozyan, an official in the emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority, who spoke to the Associated Press said.

The pricing for the flying taxis “will be in the range of a limousine service in Dubai, maybe slightly higher”, Bahrozyan said. The RTA describes limo services rates as “at least 30 per cent higher than taxi fares” in the city.

The RTA's decision to first use piloted flying taxis rather than autonomous ones, as previously discussed, is another departure from earlier plans. As per Bahrozyan, the pilot would have seats for passengers, just as Joby's electric flying taxi. The use of autonomous flying taxis would also be tested, according to Bahrozyan.

As the UAE is all set to host the forthcoming United Nations COP28 climate talks later this year, there is also a desire to move away from carbon-emitting gasoline and diesel vehicles. The Emirates intends to increase its crude oil production in order to achieve the desired "carbon-neutral" future by 2050.

