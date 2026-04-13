/Claude Mythos AI is being tested by major US banks for system vulnerabilities, reports say

Artificial intelligence is increasingly being used to strengthen financial security systems. Several major banks in the United States are now experimenting with a new AI model developed by Anthropic to identify potential vulnerabilities in their digital infrastructure.

According to reports, senior US officials recently encouraged financial institutions to test Anthropic’s new Mythos model to see whether it can detect weaknesses in complex banking systems.

The discussions reportedly involved top officials including Jerome Powell and Scott Bessent, who met leading bank executives to explore how artificial intelligence could strengthen cybersecurity and risk detection.

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Major US banks quietly testing the AI model

According to Bloomberg, several large financial institutions are already experimenting with the Mythos model. Among the banks involved is JPMorgan Chase, which has been identified as one of the early partners testing the technology. Other institutions reportedly examining the model include Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Bank of America, and Morgan Stanley. The goal of these trials is to evaluate whether AI can help detect security vulnerabilities before they develop into real threats. Interestingly, the Mythos system was not specifically designed as a cybersecurity tool. However, early testing suggests it may be effective at analysing complex systems and identifying hidden weaknesses.

What makes the Mythos model different?

The Mythos AI model was developed by Anthropic, a company based in San Francisco and widely seen as a rival to OpenAI. Instead of focusing only on chat or content generation, Mythos appears capable of analysing large technical systems and identifying potential vulnerabilities.

Experts say this type of AI capability could be useful in sectors where digital infrastructure is complex and sensitive, such as banking and financial services. However, some industry observers have cautioned that the technology is still new and may not yet be ready for large-scale deployment.

Controversy surrounding Anthropic

Anthropic has also faced scrutiny in recent months. According to reports, the company was labelled a supply-chain risk by the US Department of Defense following disagreements over how its AI models could be used.

Concerns have also emerged outside the United States. Reports from the Financial Times suggest regulators in the United Kingdom are reviewing potential risks related to the Mythos system. These discussions highlight the growing debate about how advanced AI models should be governed and monitored.

Claude Code leak raises questions

In a separate development, Anthropic recently faced an unexpected security issue involving its coding tool, Claude Code. A debugging file was mistakenly included in a public package, exposing internal details about the system. According to reports cited by VentureBeat, roughly 512,000 lines of TypeScript code were visible to developers who accessed the files.

The leak reportedly revealed internal features designed to improve how the system handles long conversations, including a mechanism called “Self-Healing Memory”, which helps the AI manage context more effectively. Although the issue was quickly noticed by developers online, it raised questions about how AI companies manage internal development tools.

Growing role of AI in financial security

The testing of Mythos highlights a wider trend in the technology sector. Banks and financial institutions are increasingly exploring AI systems to improve risk detection, fraud prevention and cybersecurity.

The financial industry operates some of the world’s most complex digital networks, making early detection of vulnerabilities a priority. While it remains unclear how widely the Mythos model will eventually be adopted, the interest from major banks shows how quickly AI is becoming part of financial infrastructure. For regulators and technology companies alike, the challenge now is to balance innovation with security and oversight as AI tools continue to evolve.