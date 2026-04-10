/This AI model can end cybersecurity, if in wrong hands: Why Anthropic’s Claude Mythos is scaring financial sector and US officials

When testing the AI model, the team found that Mythos could identify and exploit zero-day vulnerabilities in every major operating system and every major web browser when directed by a user to do so. A zero-day (0-day) is a previously unknown software or hardware bug that hackers exploit before developers or vendors become aware of it. The name derives from the fact that vendors have had zero days to create a fix, leaving systems completely exposed to attack.

Mythos could find bugs that are difficult to detect, in some cases up to 27 years old. The team said more than 99 per cent of the vulnerabilities that Mythos could detect (and potentially exploit) have not yet been patched.