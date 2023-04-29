ChatGPT services resume in Italy after OpenAI complies with demands of regulators

Popular artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT, which was banned in Italy over data privacy concerns last month, has now been made available to users again after the company 'addressed, clarified' issues raised by Italy’s data protection authority and complied with the demands of regulators.

"ChatGPT is available again for our users in Italy. We are delighted to welcome them back and remain committed to protecting their personal data," an OpenAI spokesperson said.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also tweeted that he is excited about ChatGPT services resuming in Italy. we’re excited chatgpt is available in 🇮🇹 again! — Sam Altman (@sama) April 28, 2023 ×

Italy's data protection agency, Garante, had laid out a list of demands, and guidelines which it said ChatGPT maker OpenAI must meet by the end of April if it wanted its services to resume in the country.

"Only in this case.. the authority will suspend the provisional restrictions on the use of the data of Italian users ... and ChatGPT will once again become accessible in Italy," it said.

OpenAI welcomed the agency's move and in a statement to Reuters said, "We are happy that the Italian Garante is reconsidering their decision and we look forward to working with them to make ChatGPT available to our customers in Italy again soon."

ALSO READ | OpenAI’s ChatGPT blocked in Italy over alleged privacy violations ChatGPT to now provide greater visibility of the privacy policy Garante had accused ChatGPT of not showing 'any legal basis that justifies the massive collection and storage of personal data' to 'train' their chatbot.

It also condemned Open AI for failing to check the age of ChatGPT's users who are supposed to be aged either 13 or above.

The company has now said that it will offer a tool to verify users' ages in Italy upon sign-up and will also provide greater visibility of its privacy policy and user content opt-out form.

According to a company spokesperson, OpenAI will now also provide a new form for the European Union users to exercise their right to object to the use of their personal data to train the chatbot.

WATCH | Italy lifts ban on ChatGPT after data privacy improvements × Garante said that it recognises the steps taken to combine technological progress with respect to people's rights and hopes that the company will continue along this path of compliance with European data protection regulations.

Last month, Italy became the very first Western country to take action against the artificial intelligence chatbot which caused a global sensation for generating essays, writing exams, and composing songs from brief prompts.