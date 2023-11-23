ChatGPT releases voice feature in another step towards human-like AI chatbot responses

OpenAI has introduced a voice feature for ChatGPT, the large language model-based chatbot launched last year, in a bid to enhance the user engagement. The feature is now accessible to both the free and paid versions of the app.

How does it work?

It simply works like a conventional voice feature, let's say, in the Google Search. But the fundamental difference is its ability to comprehend the speech better with much precision, when it comes to various pronunciation types.

To activate the ChatGPT voice feature, users simply need to download the app, locate the headphones icon, and tap to initiate the prompt for results.

ChatGPT's voice feature boasts five distinct voices, crafted in collaboration with professional voice actors, according to an official readout.

The feature is powered by OpenAI's Whisper speech recognition system, and thereby gives a comparatively seamless conversion of spoken words into prompts.

What makes ChatGPT's voice feature different?

OpenAI has used an advanced text-to-speech model which generates human-like audio from text inputs and speech samples.

The breakthrough not only unlocks creative applications but also enhances accessibility for diverse user needs.

The integration of voice capabilities enables ChatGPT to understand spoken commands and respond conversationally, resulting in natural and dynamic interactions. The major leap forward extends the AI's utility in assistance, facilitates communication for individuals with disabilities, and improves user experiences across applications.

OpenAI's announcement video related to ChatGPT's new feature coincided with

Tensions surrounding CEO Sam Altman's reinstatement and board decisions were subtly revealed, adding an intriguing layer to the narrative.

What is the bottom line?

ChatGPT voice feature shows a significant stride toward human-like AI interactions, ushering in a new era of accessible and conversational AI experiences for a broader audience.