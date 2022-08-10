CEO cries on LinkedIn after firing employees and gets mixed reactions

The manner in which a company's CEO announced the termination of some of its employees on LinkedIn has generated discussion online. HyperSocial CEO Braden Wallake uploaded a picture of himself crying while explaining why he had to layoff part of his staff.

More than 13,000 people have liked and commented on the post in less than 14 hours. While some applauded Wallake for sharing his tale, others were not pleased with the manner in which he made his decision public.

In his opening statement, Wallake declared that this was the most exposed thing he had ever shared. He accepted responsibility for his conduct and admitted in the post that he debated whether or not to publish this.

Calling it the "most vulnerable thing" he'll ever share, Wallake wrote on LinkedIn, "I can't...think of...a lower moment than this." While some appreciated Wallake, others criticised him and wrote, "The post...would've done well without the picture."

"I just want people to see, that not every CEO out there is cold-hearted and doesn't care when he/she have to lay people off. I'm sure there are hundreds and thousands of others like me. The ones you don't see talked about," he wrote.



In response to a commenter, the CEO said that he would tag the fired workers in the article for helping them find new employment.

