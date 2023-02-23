Artificial Intelligence to take over 40 per cent household chores in 'next decade'

The robots will be able to take over up to 40 per cent of household chores within the next ten years, a large survey of 65 Artificial Intelligence (AI) experts in Japan and the United Kingdom revealed. The revelation corresponds to the widespread contemplation that a revolution in artificial intelligence is set to dominate the way humanity functions its day-to-day tasks.

AI and household chores: Which all tasks are likely to have automation?

The report said that tasks such as shopping are expected to have the most automation. However, taking care of young infants as well as older individuals are least likely to have automation despite progress in the Artificial Intelligence's universe.

Privacy concerns remain but automation could improve gender equality

One of the authors of the report warned that such significant automation of household chores could result in a "whole onslaught on privacy".

"I don’t think that we as a society are prepared to manage that wholesale onslaught on privacy," Ekaterina Hertog, associate professor in AI and society at Oxford University, was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

Hertog further argued that on the different side of the same coin, such automation of household chores could result in improved gender equality since women continue to bear the burden of most of the household work. At the same time, the high costs of household robots could also result in "a rise of inequality in free time" due to limited accessibility of such technology due to costing factors.

The research, published in the journal Plos One, predicted that 60 per cent of the time spent on shopping for groceries would be cut. But there still are concerns if the timeline of '10 years' will hold on to the test of the time.

Hertog compared the optimism surrounding the automation of household chores with the self-driving cars. "The promise of self-driving cars, being on the streets, replacing taxis, has been there, I think, for decades now – and yet, we haven’t been able quite to make robots function well, or these self-driving cars navigate the unpredictable environment of our streets. Homes are similar in that sense," she said.





