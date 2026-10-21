/Apple puts a 2-unit limit on iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max: What buyers need to know

Apple has introduced a two-unit-per-customer purchase limit for its new iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in India, according to the supplied report. The restriction comes as the company prepares to begin selling its first foldable iPhone on October 23, following pre-orders that opened on October 16.

Customers attempting to order more than two units through Apple’s online store reportedly see a message stating that a maximum of two iPhone Duo devices can be purchased per customer. Similar restrictions have been reported in the US, China, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Apple has not officially explained the reason for the cap. However, the timing has drawn attention amid reports of strong demand and delivery dates stretching into January.

Why Is Apple Limiting iPhone Duo Purchases?

Purchase limits are not new for Apple. When the original iPhone launched in 2007, the company also restricted customers to buying two units, partly to discourage resellers.

The current limit could serve a similar purpose by preventing a small number of buyers from purchasing large quantities of devices and reselling them. However, that remains an explanation rather than a confirmed reason for the latest restriction.

The rule also applies to the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, meaning customers cannot assume the limit is exclusive to Apple’s new foldable device.

iPhone Duo Demand: Delivery Dates Stretch Into January

The purchase cap comes as reports point to strong demand for the iPhone Duo shortly after pre-orders began. Some delivery estimates have reportedly stretched into January, suggesting that customers ordering later may face longer waits.

In Japan and South Korea, the launch arrangements are reportedly stricter. Buyers must book store collection in advance for the iPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro Max, with walk-in purchases unavailable at launch.

These measures indicate that customers in some markets may need to plan ahead if they want to get the devices on release day.

Can Apple’s Foldable iPhone Challenge Samsung?

The iPhone Duo could also reshape competition in the foldable smartphone market. Counterpoint Research previously projected that Apple could capture around 25% of the global foldable market, compared with 38% for Samsung and 22% for Huawei.

The research also projected that Apple could ship nearly six million iPhone Duo units in 2026, despite a reported starting price of around ₹3 lakh in India.