Apple launches new MacBook Pro laptops, iMac and faster chips

Apple unveiled new MacBook Pro, iMac computers and three new chips in an online event on Monday (October 30). The tech-giant has said that it has redesigned its graphics processing units (GPU). Chipmaker Nvidia dominates the market in this aspect.

The new M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max chips will power the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops and new iMac desktop. The 14-inch MacBook Pro would start at USD 1599 and the price of 16-inch version will start at USD 2499. The iMac desktop with M3 family of chips will cost USD 1299 upwards.

Apple has seen an uptick in its Mac business. Reuters reported that the company has roughly doubled it market to almost 11 per cent since 2020. In that year, Apple parted ways with Intel and started the use of its own custom-designed chips.

Watch | Tatas to start making Apple iPhones in India after $125-million Wistron plant deal × Apple's custom chips use technology from Arm Holdings. Use of these chips has resulted in better battery life. In some tasks it has also imparted better performance than machines using Microsoft Windows.

During the launch, Apple said that M3 Max chip was designed with artificial intelligence (AI) developers in mind. AI developers need massive amount of memory in order to develop chatbots and other models.

The company said that use of these new chips would be a first for laptops and desktops which use 3 nanometer manufacturing technology. This, said Apple, will give the chips better performance per watt of electricity used.

Apple did not reveal who is making these chips. But is believed among analysts that the chipmaker is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. This company uses the same technology to make chips for top iPhone 15 versions.

Apple officials, during the event, compared performance of the new Macbooks and iMac to older Apple machines that had chips made by Intel. They sought to underline the processing speed customers would get when they upgrade their devices to the latest ones.

(With inputs from agencies)