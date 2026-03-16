/Apple launches AirPods Max 2 with improved ANC, live translation and H2 chip: Here are the key upgrades

Apple has launched the AirPods Max 2, the second generation of its premium over-ear headphones, first introduced in 2020. The new model brings several upgrades including stronger noise cancellation, improved sound processing, live translation and a new H2 chip designed for better audio performance.

Apple said the headphones will cost $549 and will be available for pre-order starting March 25, with sales expected to begin early next month.

Improved noise cancellation and adaptive audio

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One of the most noticeable upgrades in AirPods Max 2 is the improved Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) system.

According to Apple, the new headphones deliver up to 1.5 times stronger noise cancellation compared with the previous generation. The device also introduces Adaptive Audio, which automatically adjusts the balance between noise cancellation and transparency depending on the environment. This means the headphones can reduce background noise in crowded spaces while still allowing important sounds to pass through when necessary. H2 chip improves sound and transparency mode

The new headphones are powered by Apple’s H2 audio chip, which also appears in newer AirPods models. The company said the chip enables a new digital signal processing algorithm that improves how the microphones and speakers work together. As a result, Transparency mode now sounds more natural, allowing users to hear nearby conversations or environmental sounds without removing the headphones. Apple said the system processes audio signals faster, helping users remain aware of their surroundings.

New features: Live translation and voice isolation

One of the notable additions is Live Translation, a feature that helps users communicate across languages in real time.

The feature works with Apple devices to translate conversations during in-person interactions.

AirPods Max 2 also introduces Voice Isolation, which uses computational audio technology to prioritise the user’s voice during calls while reducing background noise.

Apple said this feature may benefit professionals such as journalists, podcasters and creators who need clearer audio recordings.

Camera remote and improved spatial audi

The headphones also come with a Camera Remote feature.

Users can press the Digital Crown on the headphones to take a photo or start video recording on an iPhone or iPad.

Another improvement is Spatial Audio, which Apple says now offers:

Better positioning of instruments

Improved bass response

More balanced mid and high frequencies

The headphones also support 24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio when connected using a USB-C cable.

Price, colours and availability

Apple said the AirPods Max 2 will be available in five colour options:

Midnight

Starlight

Orange

Purple

Blue

The headphones will launch in more than 30 countries and regions.

Apple has also added a Loud Sound Reduction feature, designed to lower sudden loud environmental noise while maintaining the original sound quality of music or audio content.

What this launch means for Apple’s audio lineup

The AirPods Max series is Apple’s premium headphone line, positioned above its in-ear AirPods products.

The new model arrives nearly five years after the first AirPods Max, signalling Apple’s continued investment in high-end audio devices.