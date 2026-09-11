/Anthropic says scientists used Claude AI for research that could aid biological weapons development

Anthropic says scientists used its Claude AI models for sensitive biological research that could potentially aid the development of biological weapons.

The company said it disrupted several such attempts this year, including research involving viruses and other biological work with possible weapons applications. The disclosure has renewed concerns about how increasingly capable AI models could lower barriers to dangerous scientific work. Much of the research involved so-called dual-use science, where the same work can have legitimate medical benefits but could also create security risks.

What did the researchers use Claude for?

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One case involved a request to help prepare a grant application for research involving the chikungunya virus. According to Anthropic, the proposed work involved genetic changes intended to study properties such as transmissibility and immune evasion. Such research can have legitimate purposes, including understanding viruses and developing treatments or vaccines, but the same capabilities can raise serious biosecurity concerns.

Anthropic said it blocked the accounts involved after detecting activity that violated its policies. The company has not publicly identified the researchers or organisations involved in the biological cases.

Why is AI raising bioweapon concerns?

The concern is not simply that Claude can answer biology questions. Anthropic says newer models are becoming increasingly capable at connecting information across areas of biology and helping researchers with complex scientific tasks. Its own testing has found that some models can provide significant assistance on biological tasks relevant to security risks. That creates a difficult problem for AI companies. The same model that can speed up drug discovery can potentially help with dangerous biological research. Anthropic has therefore introduced stronger safeguards around high-risk biological queries and says its models should not provide serious assistance to people seeking to create biological weapons.

A warning about where AI is heading