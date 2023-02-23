AI images expression of creativity? US Copyright office refuses protection

In a partial setback for a new comic book "Zarya of the Dawn", the US Copyright Office has refused to grant protection for AI-created images when the artist Kris Kashtanova approached for registration of her work. Interestingly, her application also referred to the images created by Midjourney’s artificial intelligence (AI) technology. On Tuesday (February 21), the office said it has completed its review, as it stressed: "The images that were generated by the Midjourney technology are not the product of human authorship." A new certificate has been issued to Kashtanova "covering only the expressive material that she created".

"We conclude that Ms. Kashtanova is the author of the work’s text as well as the selection, coordination, and arrangement of the work’s written and visual elements. That authorship is protected by copyright," read the response by the United States Copyright Office, which was hailed as "great news" by Kashtanova on Twitter.



Artist says will continue legal fight

"I received the Copyright Office's decision today about Zarya of the Dawn. The great news is that they affirmed my copyright, so Zarya of the Dawn will stay officially registered," Kashtanova posted on Wednesday (February 22). "This is a great day for everyone that is creating using Midjourney and other tools. When you put your images into a book like Zarya, the arrangement is copyrightable. The story is copyrightable as well as long as it’s not purely AI produced," she tweeted.

In another post, she further highlighted that her lawyers will continue to pursue the case. "They are looking at our options to further explain to the Copyright Office how individual images produced by Midjourney are a direct expression of my creativity and therefore copyrightable," she wrote.

Artificial intelligence has triggered massive speculation and interest about the scope of its use in future. However, various tools have also sparked debates about the challenges that are generated for consumers.



