/After AI glasses, Meta is reportedly developing an AI pendant: What it is and how it could work

Meta is reportedly working on a new artificial intelligence-powered wearable device that could take the form of a pendant worn around the neck. According to a report by The Information, the company plans to begin testing the device within the next year as it continues expanding its AI hardware strategy.

The reported project comes as major technology companies increasingly explore AI-powered devices beyond smartphones and computers. Meta has already invested heavily in smart glasses and virtual reality products, and the new pendant could become another part of its growing wearable ecosystem.

What is Meta's AI pendant?

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According to reports, Meta's new device would function as an AI-powered pendant that users could wear around their neck or attach to clothing. While full details have not been revealed, the wearable is expected to build on technology developed by Limitless, an AI startup acquired by Meta in late 2025.

Before the acquisition, Limitless developed a wearable pendant capable of recording conversations, creating summaries and helping users recall information from meetings and daily interactions. Following the acquisition, Meta said the deal would help accelerate its efforts to develop AI-enabled wearable technology. Industry observers believe Meta could integrate its AI assistant into the device, allowing users to interact with artificial intelligence throughout the day without needing to use a smartphone.

Why is Meta investing in AI wearables?

The move reflects a broader trend across the technology industry.

Companies are increasingly exploring devices that allow users to access AI more naturally throughout the day. Instead of opening an app or typing a question, wearable devices can provide hands-free access to AI assistants.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has repeatedly argued that wearable devices could become one of the most important ways people interact with artificial intelligence in the future. The company has already found success with its smart glasses developed in partnership with EssilorLuxottica, which combine cameras, audio features and AI-powered assistance. An AI pendant would represent another step towards making AI available throughout the day in a less intrusive form.

Why have AI wearables struggled in the past?

Despite growing interest in artificial intelligence, many dedicated AI wearable devices have struggled to gain widespread adoption. Several products launched over the past few years faced challenges related to privacy concerns, battery life, limited functionality and unclear consumer demand. Some users questioned whether wearable devices that continuously listen to conversations or collect information could create privacy risks. Others found that early AI devices did not offer enough practical benefits compared with smartphones. These challenges have led some technology companies to rethink how AI hardware should be designed and marketed. Meta appears to be betting that advances in AI models and wearable technology could make a new generation of devices more useful.

Meta's broader wearable strategy

The reported pendant project is only one part of Meta's expanding hardware plans. According to the report, the company is also working to expand its smart glasses lineup and is considering a subscription service called "Wearables for Work", aimed at business users. The strategy suggests Meta sees wearable technology as a major growth opportunity, particularly as artificial intelligence becomes more integrated into daily life. The company has invested billions of dollars in hardware development through its Reality Labs division, which oversees products related to virtual reality, augmented reality and wearable technology.

Can AI wearables help Reality Labs?