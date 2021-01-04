A medical gun that treats injuries, burns

A medical gun that shoots a protective web to cover wounds and injuries is being used by doctors in India, Europe and Israel in a bid to help patients heal without the painful experience felt while changing bandages.

Nanomedic, the Israeli company that developed the gun named as Spincare, claims that the instrument allows patients get more mobility, often needed in case of burns and the ability to shower, which becomes difficult if traditional bandages are applied.

The company also said that the translucent layer that the gun generates helps medical professionals to examine the injury without touching it.

Spincare "mimics the skin" enabling the patients to move around easily, Rob Lyon, the managing director of the UK-based distributor for Spincare, was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

The device works on a technique known as electrospinning that is used for years in the medical field and uses electricity to produce nano-fibres from a solution.

Nanomedic also claimed that the gun is much smaller than large electrospinning machines, implying that it can be kept to a patient's bedside.

Gary J Sagiv, the vice-president for marketing and sales of Nanomedic said a hospital in Germany had used Spincare for treating facial wounds.

He said rest of the medics have applied it on wounds on people suffering from diabetes, who might develop foot sores that can cause amputation.