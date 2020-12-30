5G download speed in South Korea touches 690 Mbps

South Korea is famous for its lightning fast internet. But now, it may have just become faster! A report showed on Wednesday how the country’s 5G speed and the overall connectivity had improved in the second half of 2020.

Currently, South Korea is in the process of deploying 5G across the country.

Based on data from South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT, it was figured that the average download speed on country’s three major telecom networks clocked in 690.47 megabits per second or Mbps. These three carriers include SK Telecom, KT Corp, and LG Uplus Corp.

With 690.47 Mbps, the speed has improved by 33.91 Mbps in the second half of 2020.

Sk Telecom had the fastest speed with 795.57 Mbps, followed by KT with 667.48 Mbps speed, and trailed by LG Plus with 608.49 Mbps.

According to Yonhap news agency, South Korea’s average 4G LTE download speed has now reached 153.1 Mbps, which is roughly four times slower than the average speed of 5G connectivity.

The country’s ministry published data on mobile speed and network quality twice a year, in a bid to push companies to keep improving.

In April 2019, South Korea became the first country to commercialise 5G. By the end of October, the country had 10 million 5G users, accounting for 14 per cent of the country’s 70 million mobile subscriptions.

Currently, the country offers 5G which requires support from 4G LTE, instead of a standalone 5G network.

The country aims to make 5G coverage nationwide by 2022, with the three big players pledging $24 billion to update the infrastructure.