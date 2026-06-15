/Zee records historic opening weekend with 100M viewers for FIFA World Cup 2026

Elevating the magic of football for consumers across the Nation, leading Content and Technology powerhouse Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (‘Z’) recorded a strong start to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ by entertaining over 100 million viewers over the opening weekend, across its digital, linear and social platforms.

The Company’s digital sports and entertainment platform Zee 5 garnered ~6 million viewers on the opening weekend*. The viewership number reflects robust engagement for all FIFA Content on the platform, indicating the growing appetite for high-intensity football content from global sporting events.



The global sporting event also generated over 360 million views across social platforms, further reflecting the strong engagement levels across all digital platforms over and above the response received on Zee 5. With access to multiplatform offerings around the FIFA World Cup 2026™, football fans could enjoy a holistic experience around the tournament. The Company’s ‘#Watchega’ campaign also garnered a significant reach of over 330 million.

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The robust opening weekend performance further underscores the capabilities of ‘Z’ to successfully offer high-quality coverage of high-impact global sporting events like the FIFA World Cup 2026™ to consumers across the country. Zee 5 also seamlessly hosted millions of concurrent users over the opening weekend (11th – 14th June 2026), with a notable increase in platform engagement as users consumed the live action, highlights and studio programming. The platform also demonstrated high engagement for the live matches, with over 190 minutes of average per-viewer engagement for the live matches over the mentioned period, including the inaugural ceremony, reflecting sustained interest and immersive consumption.



The Company’s linear sports channels – Unite8 Sports have also ensured seamless coverage and curated programming, bringing the joy of football into billions of households across the country. With high-quality programming, the channels estimate a reach of over 25 million households across the Nation, contributing towards the overall scale and visibility of the tournament.



Speaking about the achievement, a Company Spokesperson said, “We are encouraged by the strong response garnered for our FIFA World Cup 2026 offerings across all platforms. The scale of engagement witnessed over the opening weekend on our digital and linear platforms reflects the growing passion for football in India. With our multi-platform offerings, the focus has been on ensuring that the global sporting event is accessible to all, while delivering a seamless and uninterrupted viewing experience. We are constantly maintaining a steady dialogue with our viewers to gather their feedback, and our teams are continuously working to ensure that we continue to offer a quality viewing experience.



“As we continue this journey, we remain focused on celebrating the spirit of football by bringing every match, every moment to life, across every home and every screen in India. We remain committed to further strengthening our platform capabilities and enhancing the overall viewing journey as the tournament progresses, ensuring that every fan can enjoy the excitement of the World Cup without disruption."



Consumption of all the action and drama from the opening weekend matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026™ was witnessed across the Nation. To further enhance the fan experience, Zee 5 complemented its live match streaming with immersive studio programming, expert analysis and multi-language commentary. Further uniting fans and boosting collective viewing across the country, ‘Z’ has inked partnerships with public viewing operators for screenings of the matches and has also enabled on-ground activations by hosting immersive, multi-city fan park experiences and experiential zones to bring alive the spirit of the ongoing tournament.

