/Zee CEO Punit Goenka celebrates 'phenomenal' FIFA partnership

Dear Team FIFA,

As we collectively gear up for the final match of the Greatest Show on Earth, we would like to take a moment to extend our gratitude for being an invaluable partner in bringing the passion and spirit of football closer to fans across India.

It has truly been a beautiful journey, one that reflects the beauty of the game itself. Together, we have embarked on a shared mission to take football to every corner of India, inspiring billions of fans and creating new opportunities for the sport to flourish.

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Our strategic partnership marks a defining milestone in our commitment to elevate and strengthen the football ecosystem in India.

Together, as one team, we have taken a significant step towards making football an integral part of India’s sporting culture. We remain steadfast in our vision of nurturing a deeper love for the sport and creating meaningful experiences for fans across the Country.

As we look ahead, I would like to reaffirm our commitment towards a long-term and enduring partnership. We have only begun this remarkable journey together, and we are excited about the many milestones that lie ahead.

On behalf of the entire ‘Z’ family, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Gianni Infantino, President, FIFA, and to the entire FIFA family for their trust, collaboration and unwavering support.

I would also like to express my sincere appreciation to our viewers and subscribers across the Country. Your enthusiasm, loyalty and love for the beautiful game have inspired us every step of the way, empowering and enabling us to deliver the best football viewing experience.

Our heartfelt thanks to our advertisers, distribution partners, affiliates and other key business partners, whose confidence and collaboration have been instrumental in making this vision a reality. We are also deeply grateful to all the presenters and football experts for their rich insights and analysis that enriched the viewing experience and appreciation of the game for fans. Their unwavering support has helped us extend the reach of football to every corner of the Country.

Most importantly, I wish to thank and applaud every member of Team ‘Z’, for your hard-work and determination that has transformed an ambitious vision into an extraordinary success. This achievement belongs to every member of the team, and I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together.

The journey of football in India has only just begun. We remain committed to inspiring the next generation of football lovers, and one day, celebrating the moment when India proudly takes its place on the FIFA World Cup stage!

Cheers!