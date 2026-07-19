/First-Ever Halftime Show: FIFA bends rules for longest mid-break in World Cup history

Contrary to the usual halftime break in a football match, which lasts for just 15 minutes, this edition’s final between Argentina and Spain could have a mid-break for as long as half an hour – the longest halftime in the tournament's history. It is because of a first-ever 11-minute Super-Bowl style halftime show, including pop stars Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber and K-pop boy band BTS, which will take place during the final at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.



Setting up the stage, an 11-minute performance, and later dismantling it would require around 25 minutes or perhaps a bit more before the second half resumes. Although FIFA claims that the halftime show's duration will not exceed 17 minutes, it is understood that the timeframe could stretch beyond that. Should the break be extended, the players could be involved in some warm-ups.

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Meanwhile, the laws of the game, governed by IFAB (the International Football Association Board), state that the players are entitled to a halftime break, not exceeding 15 minutes". While Jennifer Hudson will sing the United States' national anthem, Tom Cruise, Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams and IShowSpeed are also set to perform during the halftime show.

Argentina vs Spain World Cup Final Photograph: (WION)

Two teams to wear home kits

Unlike the second semifinal between Argentina and England, where the defending champions requested FIFA to wear their navy-blue kits, which the rumour mill said was because of the team’s superstitions, the two finalists (Spain and Argentina) will wear their home kits. Spain will play in the red-and-white home kit, and Argentina in their traditional stripes.



While Spain’s youngest player, Lamine Yamal, who plays for FC Barcelona, a club synonymous with Lionel Messi, will feature in his first World Cup final in his debut edition, Messi will play in his third – the most by anyone ever. Even though Brazilian legend Pelé has won three World Cups, he did not feature in the 1962 final due to an injury.