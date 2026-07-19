/Experience Triumphs: What keeps this ageing Argentina squad so consistently elite?

Argentina picked an experienced squad for the title defence in North America, and fortunately, that punt paid as Lionel Messi-led side reached the final in successive editions. Messi’s Argentina will take on Spain, which has made the final for the second time in its history and first since winning the title in 2010. While their leader and perhaps the greatest player of all time, Messi, turned 39 midway through the tournament, the average age of this Argentinian squad is 29.2 – the seventh-oldest squad at the 2026 World Cup. But how did this team make it that far in the tournament?

Togetherness and willingness to win

Messi and most of the squad players were part of the 2022 World Cup-winning campaign in Qatar, which made it easier for them and the head coach, Lionel Scaloni, to manage the squad better and deliver the results. Argentina’s squad is undoubtedly an ageing one, but that did not hamper their progress in the tournament.



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It all began with a Messi show in the group stage. The maestro hit six goals in the first three matches, including his maiden World Cup hat-trick against Algeria in Argentina’s tournament opener. He scored three more in the next two games and two more later, alongside assisting four times in all games to inspire Argentina to another World Cup final.

Although up until the start of the knockouts, it looked like Messi was holding the keys for Argentina, more players began stepping in and scoring goals in crucial matches.

Argentina vs Spain World Cup Final Photograph: (WION)

Be it Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez or even Julián Álvarez, all were among the scorers for Argentina in the knockout games, which they won at their pace despite criticism of a lack of zeal.

How the ageing squad won all matches

Argentina kept it late in almost all games to seal wins and qualify for the final. Starting with the Round of 32 match against the tournament’s debutant, Cape Verde, Argentina won 3-2 in stoppage time before beating Egypt in the pre-quarterfinal. Trailing 2-0 with close to 10 minutes remaining, Argentina beat Egypt 3-2 amid several controversies. Again, against Switzerland in the quarterfinals, Argentina won in stoppage time, but beat England in regular time to punch their ticket for the final.



Argentina visibly lacked pace, but with experience at their disposal, they managed to stand tall at the end and kept advancing.

However, contrary to the infamous notion that they start picking up pace late or after conceding a goal, Argentina must click against Spain to realise their dream of winning back-to-back world titles.

Meanwhile, bringing in Giuliano Simeone on the wings for the semifinal clash against England was a masterstroke by Scaloni. In the absence of younger legs at the flanks, Simeone’s presence injected freshness into the playing XI. The chances of him retaining his place for the final are high, given how well-placed Spain’s defenders are, who haven’t conceded more than one goal in this tournament.

