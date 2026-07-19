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Argentina vs Spain: Lowest ticket price for World Cup final hits staggering $10,000 mark

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 09:32 IST | Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 09:32 IST
Argentina vs Spain: Lowest ticket price for World Cup final hits staggering $10,000 mark

Lowest ticket price for World Cup final hits staggering $10,000 mark Photograph: (AFP)

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Want to witness history? Last-minute ticket prices for the historic Argentina vs Spain World Cup final at MetLife Stadium have breached a staggering $10,000 floor. Check out the latest record-shattering resale data before kickoff.

Trying to fetch a last-minute ticket to watch Lionel Messi and Argentina go up against Lamine Yamal and Spain in the FIFA World Cup final in New Jersey? Be ready to pay a staggering $10,000 for just one seat. The FIFA official ticket resale website listed its cheapest tickets on Saturday morning at $6,411.25 for a mid-level view behind the goal, and they sold out by early afternoon. The ticket prices for the upper-deck corners were listed for nearly $10,000, while those willing to get closer to the action would need to spend $16,000 or as much as $60,000 for special hospitality seats.

Staggering ticket prices already made headlines before the start of the tournament, with football fans and even pundits questioning FIFA over the skyrocketing cost of a seat. However, with all set, done and sealed, is a last-minute World Cup final ticket worth that price?

Maybe!

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Also read| Messi eyes Mbappé’s goals record, Golden Boot and back-to-back World Cup titles ahead of Spain final

As two generational players, Messi and Yamal, collide for the first or perhaps also for the last time at the grandest stage for the most coveted prize in world football, the stakes are always going to be at an all-time high.

Argentina vs Spain World Cup Final Photograph: (WION)

While Messi sits on the cusp of history, aiming to lift his second FIFA World Cup title and in back-to-back editions, Lamine Yamal could become Spain's youngest World Cup winner should they dethrone the defending champions at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Although far from his best at this tournament, having scored just once but assisted four times, Yamal would like to bring his A-game against perhaps the best player of all time, Messi.

Since getting clicked together in a viral photo some 19 years back, Messi and Yamal will face off in the 2026 World Cup final in a historic moment.

About the Author

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Meet Gautam, a seasoned journalist with over eight years of experience in covering the world of sports. I am a self-proclaimed cricket fanatic, having a deep passion for the game a...Read More

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