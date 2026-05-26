/‘Z’ expands its presence across sports broadcasting with launch of Unite8 Sports channels

Leading Content & Technology powerhouse Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (‘Z’) is implementing firm steps to further enhance its presence across the sports broadcasting ecosystem by announcing the launch of Unite8 Sports, a dedicated portfolio of sports channels that will encompass emerging formats, marquee properties and high-engagement content to create a robust value proposition for consumers.



Over the years, the Company has steadily built a strong presence in sports broadcasting, commencing its journey by offering key sporting events across its entertainment channels.

The step enabled the Company to successfully leverage the high viewer affinity for live sporting action and garner massive reach. The Company is building further on this strong foundation by taking a sharper and focused approach to expand its footprint in the sports ecosystem.

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In line with its strategic approach, the Company will launch four dedicated sports channels - Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD in Hindi and Unite8 Sports 2, Unite8 Sports 2 HD in English.

Catering to diverse consumer preferences, the channels will offer the best of action across football, kabaddi, cricket, badminton, wrestling, boxing and combat sports amongst others, enabling the Company to unlock new avenues of engagement, while nurturing the growth of sports across markets.

The brand name of Unite8 Sports will further create a distinct offering for consumersacross the Company’s linear portfolio. The requisite applications for the launch ofthe channels have been submitted by the Company.



In line with its efforts to consistently enhance the capabilities of its Human Capital,Bavesh Janavlekar, who has successfully managed the Marathi movies cluster (linear and studio business) of the Company, will assume additional charge asChief Business Officer of Unite8 Sports channels.

Bavesh will leverage his deep understanding of the business and strong strategic vision to drive the next phase of expansion in the Company’s sports business.

Speaking about the development, Bavesh Janavlekar, Chief Business Officer, Unite8 Sports, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “In a vast country like India, there is rising demand for sports which are global in appeal yet rooted within the heartland.

"Sports consumption across the country is accelerating rapidly, driven by an increasing demand for live, appointment-based content and rising audience affinity for multiple sporting formats. Building a robust presence in the linear ecosystem with four channels aligns with our broader strategy of diversifying the content portfolio and building scalable, value-accretive businesses that capitalize on emerging growth opportunities.”



With an aim to build a competitive sports content offering, the Company is alsoin talks with Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) to broadcastand stream the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in India.