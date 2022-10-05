Yusuf Pathan 'sledged' female umpire which led to ugly spat with Mitchell Johnson in Legends League - Report

The ongoing Legends League Cricket tournament has turned out to be a great success in India as fans have enjoyed watching some of their yesteryears heroes rewind the clock with their brilliant performances. The Legends League features only former cricketers, who are no more actively playing any competitive cricket for their respective countries.

The tournament features some of the greatest players of all time from across the globe, competing for their respective franchises. There have been some action-packed encounters which have kept the fans on their toes as several former stars have produced some vintage performances.

While the matches in the league have been entertaining so far, a controversy erupted during Qualifier 1 between Bhilwara Kings and India Capitals after former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson got involved in an ugly spat with ex-India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan. While Pathan is representing the Kings, Johnson is playing for the Capitals in the tournament.

The duo had an ugly on-field spat and Johnson was seen pushing Pathan in a video which went viral on social media. While neither of them have opened up on their ugly spat, a report in Fox Sports Australia has claimed the ugly spat took place after Pathan 'sledged' one of the female umpires on the field.

"Johnson did nothing. [Pathan] was sledging the female umpires," an unnamed player, who wished not to reveal his identity, was quoted as saying by Fox Sports.

The Legends League Cricket had earlier taken a historic decision to conduct the entire tournament with only female umpires. Talking about the game, India Capitals defeated the Kings by 4 wickets after successfully chasing down the target of 227 runs to enter the final.

Kings went on to defeat the Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator to book a spot in the summit clash and are set to face the Capitals in the final on Wednesday (October 05).