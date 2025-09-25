/Yankees' Aaron Judge crosses 50 home runs for record equalling fourth time

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge bashed his 50th and 51st home runs of the season on Wednesday to join an elite Major League Baseball club as the fourth player ever with four 50-homer campaigns. Judge is now tied for the most 50-homer seasons with legendary Babe Ruth, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa. Judge hit No. 50 in the second inning of the Yankees' 8-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox, a three-run blast off pitcher Jonathan Cannon that sailed into the Yankees' bullpen at Yankee Stadium and put the hosts up 3-1.

He added his 51st homer of 2025 in the eighth inning to secure the 46th multi-homer game of his career.

One night after the Yankees secured a post-season berth they pulled level atop the American League East division with the Toronto Blue Jays, who fell 7-1 to the Boston Red Sox.

"Big tone-setter for us tonight," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of Judge. "A big three-run homer after we fell behind there and then took it from there.

"Another great evening for the captain."

Judge set the American League record with 62 home runs in 2022. He also topped the 50-homer mark in 2017 and 2024.

The Milwaukee Brewers closed in on the top seed in the National League with a 3-1 victory over the Padres in San Diego.

The Brewers matched the franchise record for wins in a season with their 96th.

They can secure the NL top seed with one more win or one Philadelphia defeat over the waning games of the season this week.

The Phillies kept the heat on, pummelling the Miami Marlins 11-1 to secure a first-round bye.

Kyle Schwarber hit his 55th and 56th home runs of the season -- part of Philadelphia's franchise-record eight homers in the game.