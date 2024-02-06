Xavier Bartlett's 4/21 headlines Australia's 3rd ODI win after WI bundle out for 86, hosts inflict clean sweep

Australia's paceman Xavier Bartlett starred with the ball, with a splendid 4 for 21, as Steve Smith-led Aussies hammered West Indies by eight wickets after bundling them out for a paltry 86 in the third and final ODI, at Manuka Oval, Canberra on Tuesday (Feb 6). The hosts chased down the score in only 6.5 overs to also complete a clean sweep over the hapless Shai Hope-led Windies line-up.