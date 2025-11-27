/WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Full Match Card, preview and more

It’s Thanksgiving time worldwide, and the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) gears up for its showdown this year – the traditional Survivor Series WarGames pay-per-view (PPV). From A-listers like Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and CM Punk to the ‘Greatest of all time’ John Cena, everyone will mark their presence in the last PPV of the year. Even in the Women’s WarGames match, several main-eventers will highlight the show.

WWE Survivor Series WarGames – Preview

Following the previous chaotic episode of Monday Night RAW that featured perhaps all the best and top in-ring names in the industry, the stakes have been at an all-time high leading into the WWE Survivor Series WarGames. The fans and the internet have gone gaga over the previous two episodes of RAW, with everyone lauding the Triple H-led creative team behind it; however, the unpredictability of what might unfold at Petco Park in San Diego, California, keeps everyone on its toes.

Given that the Survivor Series WarGames acts as a launch pad for all storylines leading up to the Royal Rumble, the Elimination Chamber and the Show of Shows ‘WrestleMania, what happens inside a massive chamber with two combined rings makes it exciting for the countless fans.



From betrayals to comebacks to the wow moments, everything and beyond is bound to happen at this year’s Survivor Series WarGames.

Here is the full match card of 2025 Survivor Series WarGames –

Men's WarGames Match

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso vs. Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed



Women's WarGames Match



AJ Lee, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY vs. Becky Lynch, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors, Nia Jax and Lash Legend



Intercontinental Championship Match



John Cena (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio



Women's World Championship Match

