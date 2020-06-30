WWE Raw Results: Big Show returns; Dolph Ziggler-Sasha Banks defeat Drew McIntyre-Asuka

The WWE Monday Night Raw witnessed some nail-biting drama and thrilling action with Asuka, Sasha Banks, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler signing their championship match contracts for Extreme Rules. All four WWE Superstars fought in a mixed tag-team match later in the show where Banks and Ziggler pulled off a massive win.

Big Show was also back in the ring as he faced the team of Andrade and Angel Garza. The returning veteran superstar went on to bag a win.

WWE Raw results:

Seth Rollins and Murphy vs Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo – Arguably the best match of the episode. While anyone could have won the match, Rollins stomped Carrillo to win the match and after pinning him, he put Rey Mysterio’s mask on Carrillo and stomped him again, sending a strong message to his opponent.

MVP vs Apollo Crews – Bobby Lashley played a major role in MVP’s win over United States Champion Apollo Crews. Even after MVP’s win, Lashley attacked Crews. Richochet and Cedric Alexander came to help out Crews but the earlier ended up facing Lashley.

Ricochet vs Bobby Lashley – Lashley continued to impress with his agility and fitness and won the match via submission. He also went on to attack Alexander after the win.

Big Show vs Andrade and Angel Garza – Fighting his first match since Wrestlemania 36, Big Show was clean with his moves as the giant superstar pinned Andrade after a chokeslam and a knockout punch.

Peyton Royce vs Ruby Riott - Royce defeated Ruby to register a good victory.

R-Truth vs Akira Tozawa – R-Truth became the 24/7 Champion again, for the 37th time, after defeating Akira Tozawa.

