/WWE Elimination Chamber 2026: Live streaming in India, start time and full match card

The final WWE premium live event before WrestleMania 42, the Elimination Chamber, is several sleeps away, and WWE fans worldwide, including from India, cannot wait for the action to get underway at the United Centre in Chicago, Illinois. With most of the A-Listers from both brands, RAW and SmackDown, appearing in this year’s edition, the final step before the Road to WrestleMania promises excitement, thrill and surprises. Here are the streaming details of Elimination Chamber 2026, the start time in India and the full match card.

When is the Elimination Chamber 2026?

The WWE Elimination Chamber will take place in Chicago this year on Saturday (Feb 28) at 5 PM ET.

How can Indian fans watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2026?

The Indian fans can enjoy the live coverage of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 on Netflix, on Sunday (Mar 1) morning at 5:30 AM.

Full Match Card –

This year’s Elimination Chamber will feature four marquee matches, including two Chamber matches, each for men’s and women's, to determine the winner who faces the world champion from SmackDown for a title shot at the Show of Shows in April this year. Besides them, there would be the two title matches, including a first-ever CM Punk vs Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Following several qualifying matches on RAW and SmackDown, concluding with the latest edition on the Red brand on Tuesday (Feb 24), six men and as many women have qualified for the respective chamber matches this year. While the men’s elimination chamber bout involves several former champions and WrestleMania main-eventers, the women’s one is also jacked with massive names and title contenders.

Men’s Elimination Chamber Match –

Randy Orton

Cody Rhodes

Je’Von Evans

Jey Uso

LA Knight

Trick Williams

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match –

Raquel Rodriguez

Tiffany Stratton

Rhea Ripley

Alexa Bliss

Asuka

Kiana James

World Heavyweight Championship

CM Punk vs Finn Balor

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

AJ Lee vs Becky Lynch

Who will the Elimination Chamber winners challenge at WrestleMania 42?