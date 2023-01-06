WWE: Date announced for Money In The Bank PPV; O2 in London to host the event

One of WWE’s most exciting PPVs - Money In The Bank is headed to the United Kingdom this year. The O2 arena in London will host this PPV on July 1st, 2023, as first reported by the Daily Mail Sport. This is for the first time that a WWE Premium Live Event is being held in London in over two decades. What separates this PPV from others is that the winner in this gets a briefcase containing a contract for a championship match at a time, place and opponent of his/her choosing anytime within the span of one year.

Dan Ventrelle, EVP, Talent at WWE, said the company is delighted to bring one of WWE’s top 5 PPVs to the world’s premier venue - O2 arena in London.

“The O2 is one of the world’s premier venues and the perfect home for Money In The Bank. We are excited to bring one of our ‘Big 5’ events to the UK and look forward to welcoming the WWE Universe to London on July 1,” Dan said.

In addition to this, Christian D'Acuña - the Senior Programming Director at The O2, said they are honoured to be welcoming the WWE fans for an exclusive event in London, and that they are looking forward to hosting the Money In The Bank for the first time in this part of the world.

“We are honoured to be hosting the first ever Money In The Bank event taking place in the UK here at The O2. We’re looking forward to welcoming back WWE fans to The O2 this summer for an unforgettable night with some of WWE’s biggest Superstars,” she said.