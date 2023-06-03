WTC Final: 'There are little things...:' Greg Chappell says Shubman Gill will struggle in English conditions

Former Australia cricketer Greg Chappell is of opinion that if Kangaroo bowlers bowled good areas in World Test Championship (WTC) Final then they can surely trouble India opener Shubman Gill. The WTC Final is scheduled to be played from June 7 at The Oval in England.

Gill, who had a breakout Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season with 890 runs in 16 games is expected to open the innings alongside skipper Rohit Sharma. This is India's second consecutive appearance in the WTC Final in as many editions while Australia are in their maiden one.

"I don't wanna go into too much detail but I'm sure the Australians must have seen a couple of things that I have seen. There are little things that Shubman does a few things early in his innings that make him vulnerable to that length around off stump and if the ball bounces a little bit extra, he will susceptible to nicking off behind the wicket. But he's a very good player. If they don't bowl, he will punish them," Chappell said on Backstage with Boria.

The former India coach picked Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood to get the best out of English conditions and trouble the star India batter.

"Gill has been to England before. He will struggle like anyone in English conditions if the Australians bowl well. The bowlers who will trouble him most are the ones who get that extra pace like Mitchell Starc. That can worry anyone. The extra pace gets good players out. The extra bit of bounce also gets good players out and I think if Hazlewood is fit to play then he can be a problem for Shubman. If Hazlewood doesn't play then Boland will most likely play and he's another bowler who can trouble anyone. He bowls a good line. He knows what a good length can be in English conditions," added Chappell.

Chappell, however, acknowledged Gill's batting prowess and credited the domestic system for proper development of the players.

"I've seen a little bit of Shubman Gill. I've watched him live in Australia and of course on television. He looks a good player. The one thing that India have done well than other teams in the world is with developing their players. They have played a lot of cricket. They have sent them overseas. Rahul Dravid has overseen stuff from the NCA. That has prepared them well for international cricket. Gill has played international cricket, has scored runs, He has played a lot of first-class cricket. So for a 22-year-old, he is an experienced cricketer," he said.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE