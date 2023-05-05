WTC Final: Suryakumar Yadav likely to be on stand-by list with KL Rahul out of Oval face-off against Aussies

Team India’s injury crisis took another toll on Friday, May 5 after KL Rahul was ruled out of the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season while he will also miss the World Test Championship (WTC) final in London in June. With the news coming as a brutal blow to India’s preparations, Suryakumar Yadav could get an opportunity in the squad as a stand-by, having missed out on the initial 15-member squad for the WTC final against Australia in June. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@klrahul) It was confirmed earlier in the day that, Rahul won’t be participating in the WTC final he will also miss the rest of the IPL season. Suryakumar, who made his Test debut against Australia in February, could now be on the stand-by list as a direct replacement for Rahul who injured his hamstring against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday.

"After careful consideration and consultation with the medical team, it's been concluded that I'll be undergoing a surgery on my thigh shortly. My focus will be on my rehabilitation and recovery in the coming weeks. It's a tough call to make, but I know it's the right one to ensure a full recovery," Rahul captioned his post.

"As the team captain, it pains me deeply not to be able to be there during this crucial period. But, I'm confident that the boys will rise to the occasion and give their best performance as always. I'll be cheering for them from the sidelines with all of you, watching every game. @lucknowsupergiants.

"Absolutely gutted that I won't be at the Oval next month with Team India. I'll do everything I can to get back in blue and help my country. That has always been my focus and priority. @indiancricketteam"

"I want to express gratitude to each one of you - my fans, that gave me the strength to get back up, the LSG management and the BCCI for their promptness, and my teammates for their unwavering support during this difficult time,” read Rahul’s post.

India’s Test squad WTC final: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, K L Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

