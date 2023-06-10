WTC Final: Shardul Thakur optimistic about India's chances, says 'you can even chase down 450'

India’s Shardul Thakur is optimistic about his team’s chances despite Australia’s healthy 296-run lead in the second innings of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) at Oval in London. India bowled out for 296 runs on Day 3 and fought back into the contest after Shardul and Ajinkya Rahane put up a 109-run stand which helped them avoid the follow-on. However, India are likely to face a big target in the fourth innings with Aussies set for a total of more than 400 runs in the lead. India and Australia served up a feast on a terrific day at The Oval ⬇️#WTC23 | #AUSvINDhttps://t.co/N5YgXa08ZM — ICC (@ICC) June 9, 2023 × Optimistic Shardul "Well, cricket is a funny game. You can never say what is the right total and this one-off game, especially ICC finals, you never know, I mean, who can handle the pressure better out there - one good partnership and you can even chase down 450 or maybe more than that," Thakur said.

"So last year... England chased 400 and they did not lose too many wickets. So that's a positive sign for us. Whatever they put up on the board, it's too early to make any predictions. We see a lot of times in Test cricket that the game changes within an hour. So yes, we like to be optimistic tomorrow going on the field. And yeah, we'll take it on from there." India still in the contest After starting Day 3 at 151/5, the Indian team did not have the best start after they lost Srikar Bharat on 5 runs on the second ball of the day. However, then it was the Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur sow as they both stitched a partnership of 111 runs for the seventh wicket. Rahane departed soon after the start of the second session and scored 89 runs and bought his 26th Test fifty while he missed out on the hundred.

Shradul then took control of the Indian innings but did not get the required help at the other end. Shardul too bought his third consecutive fifty at the Oval, going level with Don Bradman and Steve Waugh in doing so. He was dismissed for 51 while India were bowled out for 296 runs. The partnership between the pair of Shardul and Rahane helped India avoid the follow-on and trailed by 173 runs in the first innings.

ALSO READ | WTC Final: Ricky Ponting explains where India went wrong with their bowling plan in first innings Jadeja strikes with ball Out to bat in the second innings, the Aussies did not have the best start and lost David Warner (1) in the fourth over as Mohammed Siraj was at full throttle. On the flip side, Umesh Yadav also struck to dismiss Usman Khawaja on 13 to put the Aussies on the back foot. However, the partnership between Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne would see Australia close to the 100-run mark. Smith was dismissed on 34 at 86/3 by Ravindra Jadeja. He was soon back in action and scalped Travis Head for 18.

The Aussies would then end the day at 123/4 and are leading by 296 runs which could give India a big headache if they extend the lead by 400 runs or more on Day 4.

