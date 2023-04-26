WTC Final: Michael Vaughan wants India to replace Gill with KL Rahul as opener in England for THIS reason

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan thinks that KL Rahul would be a better fit at the top order in India's playing XI in the WTC Final against Australia instead of Shubman Gill.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Vaughan said, "I'm not sure they will do that (replacing Shubman with KL Rahul) because I'm not in the selection room. (But) don't pick a team on what's next, or who's going to play in the West Indies… you've got to pick (the team for) that one game of cricket."

Vaughan went on to explain his logic behind supporting KL Rahul for the opening slot over Shubman Gill despite the latter performing decently enough during India's last Test series.

"The only change that they could make in English conditions, is that KL Rahul plays the moving ball better than Shubman Gill. Shubman's a tremendous young player, but you've got to win that one game of cricket. Forget history, it's about picking the best XI to win the World Test Championship. When it's straight, Shubman is a dangerous player but I've seen a few little technical deficiencies. When the ball moves, he takes his hand little bit too much towards the ball. He snicks off quite consistently," explained the fomer English cricketer.

Notably, India dropped KL Rahul from the Playing XI during the Border-Gavaskar Test series following a string of low scores. Rahul scored only 38 runs in three innings of two Tests he was part of with a high score of 20. His replacement Gill, meanwhile, fared much better as he scored 154 runs in three innings of two Tests, including a century.

As of now, Shubman Gill seems a lock in the Playing XI for the WTC Final starting June 7, but things could be changed any moment and for better or for worse.



