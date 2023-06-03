WTC Final: Marnus Labuschagne reflects on upcoming challenge, says 'batting No.3 for AUS is responsibility'

Star Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne has reflected on the upcoming challenge as his side faces a busy couple of months in the English summer. Labuschagne, operating at No. 3 will be vital for the Aussies as they take on India in the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) while underlining his role at the one-down position. According to him playing at No.3 is a big responsibility for the Australian side and he will have a big role to play in the Ashes, which starts on June 16 in Edgbaston. Labuschagne underlines the key role "Naturally, anyone that is batting No.3 for Australia is going to have responsibility," Labuschagne said.

"Even in 2019 (last time in England for Ashes) it was my responsibility, it was my job to score runs and if I didn't score runs they would find someone else to do my job and I don't think that changes.

"It is about finding ways to score runs and contribute to the side in as many games as I can."

Labuschagne has been in fine form in the Welsh County Championship for Glamorgan where has ended with two hundreds in four matches. In total, he scored 504 runs and gained vital playing time before he takes guard for the national side.

Against India, the South African-born batter has a decent record and has scored 708 runs in nine matches. He also has scored three fifties and a hundred with a best of 108 and averages 47.20 in the longer format.

When is the WTC final? The WTC final will start on Wednesday, June 7 at the iconic Oval Stadium in London, with an opportunity for India to win a Grand Slam of ICC titles. As things stand, the WTC trophy remains the only piece missing from the puzzle. India won the ODI World Cup in 1983 and 2011, while they lifted the T20 World Cup in 2007 and won the Champions Trophy in 2000 and 2013. Australia Squad for WTC and Ashes Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

