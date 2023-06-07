WTC Final: ICC prepares back-up pitch at Oval amid fear of protest from climate activist group Just Stop Oil

The International Cricket Council (ICC), amid the protest by Just Stop Oil activists at the sporting events in the UK, has been preparing a back-up pitch at the Oval in London. The ground is set to host the World Test Championship (WTC) Final from June 7, Wednesday, between India and Australia.

The move from the ICC comes as a guard to a worst-case scenario where the game and the strip used could get affected by the activists.

Just Stop Oil is a coalition of environmental groups which are fighting to raise awareness about climate change as various sporting events in the UK. There protests have hit the World Snooker Championship and Premier League football to name a few. The ICC, in case the disruption hits, wants to guard the pitch which has been tended over the days for the WTC Final and decided to prepare a back-up pitch.

The protesting group, last week, caused a delay to England's team bus while they were en route stadium on the first morning of the one-off Test against Ireland. Australia, one of the two WTC finalists, also faced a delay after being stuck in traffic on Monday morning while traveling to the Oval for training.

The ICC has also altered its playing conditions for the final by adding a clause for the use of another pitch in case the one is use gets damaged or is dangerous to play on. The ICC, however, will assess the existing pitch first to see if the repairs can be done and the match can get started from the point it was stopped without affecting any of the participating teams.

The new pitch will be used only if the original one can't be repaired. Although, if it is not possible to use the substitute pitch as well, the match will then be abandoned and would be deemed a no-result.

